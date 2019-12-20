Five people die in Masaka-Mbarara road accident

At least five people have died in a motor accident at Nkoni Village on Mbarara-Masaka road.

The accident that involved a bus Reg. No. Number UAU 523H belonging to Global Bus Company and a Toyota Noah Registration Number UAN 429H occurred at 3pm.

It left three other people injured.

According to Mr Paul Kangave, the Southern Regional Police spokesperson, the accident occurred when the driver of a Toyota Noah made a U-turn.

In the process, an on-coming bus headed for Kampala, knocked it.

All the five people who died on spot were travelling in the Toyota Noah. The injured people were travelling in the bus.