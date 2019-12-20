US removes Sudan from religious freedom blacklist

The United States on Friday lifted fast-changing Sudan from a blacklist for religious freedom violations as it issued warnings to Nigeria, Cuba and Nicaragua.

Sudan was the only nation removed from the State Department’s annual list of “countries of particular concern,” which are subject to sanctions if they do not better protect religious liberty.

Civilian economist Abdalla Hamdok became Sudan’s prime minister in September, pledging national reconciliation after decades of military rule and conflict.

But Hamdok’s government is still waiting for a bigger prize from the United States—removal from a list of state sponsors of terrorism, a designation that has severely impeded investment.