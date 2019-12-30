Brig Balikuddembe orders soldiers to shoot cattle rustlers

Brig Joseph Balikuddembe, the new UPDF 3rd Division Commander has made a “shoot to kill” order of Karimojong and Turkana cattle rustlers in Karamoja region.

In an interview with Daily Monitor on Sunday, Brig Balikuddembe said that armed Karimojong and Turkana cattle rustlers should take the order seriously.

“I have no sympathy for any cattle rustler because they are trying to take us back where we brought Karamoja. As a government, we will not accept it,” he said.

Brig Balikuddembe last week replaced Brig Julius Biryabarema who was relieved of his duties after the killing of Rupa Sub-county chairperson Dan Apollo Loyomo by a UPDF soldier.

Brig Balikuddembe said that since taking over, the army has killed seven cattle rustlers and recovered guns and all the cows they had stolen.

He said that three Pokot warriors were killed on Tuesday in Nakapiripirit District.