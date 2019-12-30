Iganga-Bugweri bridge collapses

Transport has been paralysed on Iganga-Bugweri Road following the collapse of Naigombwa Bridge that connects both districts at Nabukone and Minani villages, respectively.

When this reporter visited the area yesterday, a big stretch of the road was found flooded, with motorists and pedestrians unable to cross.

Residents said the bridge got broken last week following heavy rain.

Joshua Ekisima, the youth councillor of Nambale Sub-county in Iganga District, said the collapse of the bridge has affected transport in the area.

Women delivering from home

“Some expectant mothers are now delivering from home as they cannot access Minani Health Centre III in Bugweri,” he said.

Mr Farouk Bikaba, a resident of Minani Village, said business between Iganga and Bugweri district has been affected.