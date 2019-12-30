Ministry of health commissioner in charge of nursing killed in a car crash

Commissioner in charge of nursing, Petua Olobo Kiboko was Sunday killed in a car accident, according to officials at the health ministry.

“Deeply saddened to hear of the untimely passing of our dear acting commissioner in charge of Nursing, Sr. Petua O. Kiboko which happened today. Sr Kiboko passed away in a road accident. My heartfelt condolences to her dear family. May her soul rest in eternal peace,” health minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng tweeted on Sunday.

Kiboko was travelling with her family members when the accident happened.

“She was involved in a fatal accident with family; husband and sons but she is the one who died. The others are in critical condition. It’s very unfortunate,” Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the ministry’s senior spokesperson without giving more details.

P.S Diana Atwine told this reporter that Kiboko and her family were travelling from Kaberamaido where they had attended her son’s introduction ceremony when the accident happened.

“The accident occurred around Dokolo [District] on their way to Lira town about an hour ago,” she said.