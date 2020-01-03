Four suspected Al-Shabaab fighters killed in Kenya

Kenyan soldiers on Thursday killed four suspected Al-Shabaab fighters and captured one after a bus attack in Lamu County located in the Northern Coast of Kenya.

Coast Regional Coordinator John Elungata gave this report just hours after the ambush in Nyongoro, a notorious place for Al-Shabaab attacks targeted at passenger vehicles and security agencies.

Three people were killed while three others seriously injured when suspected Al-Shabaab militants attacked a bus headed to Lamu from Mombasa on Thursday.

The terrorists are said to have tried to forcefully stop the bus but the driver sped off, forcing them to spray the bus with bullets. County Commissioner Irungu Macharia said the identity of those killed and injured is yet to be established.

PURSUE ATTACKERS

Security teams were deployed to Nyongoro and the surrounding areas to pursue the attackers.