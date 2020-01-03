Parliament to vet new Ministers tomorrow

According to a notice by the Clerk to Parliament, Jane Kibirige,, the committee will convene at 9:30 am to start the vetting process whose proceedings are not open to the media.

“Notice is hereby given that the Appointments Committee is scheduled to meet on Friday,3, January 2020 at 9:30 am in the South Committee room and parliament will interact with the following presidential appointees,” Kibirige’s notice reads in part.

According to the notice, the committee will start by interacting with the new Local government minister and Igara West MP, Raphael Magyezi, followed by the new Information, ICT and Communications Minister, Judith Nabakooba who is also the Mityana district Woman MP.

In December, President Museveni made several changes in his cabinet, that saw new faces, whereas a few other ministers were dropped.

“In exercise of the powers vested in the President by Articles 99(1), 108(2), 108A(1), 113(1) and 114(1) of the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has, in pursuance of the goals of the NRM and Ugandans in general, made minor changes to the Cabinet,” read in part, the message announcing the changes.

Consequently, Beatrice Anywar was named the new minister of state for Environment, Molly Kamukama as the State Minister for Finance in charge of Economic Planning, Hamson Obua( State Minister for Sports), Kenneth Omona(Principal Private Secretary), Robbinah Nabbanja(State Minister for Health in charge of general duties) and Hellen Adoa as the State Minister for Fisheries among the new faces.