Sixteen injured in Rukungiri bus accident

At least 16 people have been reported injured in an accident that occurred on Thursday morning in Rukungiri town.

The accident occurred after a Kampala bound bus driving from Buhoma, Bwindi lost control and overturned along Rwabayambo Street after failing to negotiate a steep slope.

The Rukungiri district police in charge traffic and road safety Mr Barnet Atwijukire confirmed the accident. He says the accident that happened at around 09:10 am at the district UMEME offices involved a bus Reg No UAZ 321W belonging to high way buses company.

“The bus had a mechanical problem and it failed to climb the slope neither could it reverse, the driver lost control and it overturned, we are just fortunate that we have not registered any deaths,” Mr Atwijukire said.

He says 16 of the bus occupants were seriously injured and have been admitted at Nyakibare hospital in Rukungiri town.

However, a medic at Nyakibaale hospital who spoke on condition of anonymity said they had actually admitted 28 accident victims.