Suspect shoots self dead at Police Station

Police detectives at Kabale Police Station were on Thursday left in shock when a man they had summoned over charges of defilement decided to take his own life.

The deceased, Denis Musinguzi, 29, a resident of Bugongi in Northern Division, Kabale municipality, was the supervisor of Saracen Security Company in Kabale at the time of his death.

Mr Brian Ampeire, the Kabale District Police Commander says Musinguzi shot himself dead before the detectives at the police station as he recorded a statement.

Mr Ampeire explains that Musinguzi had responded to summons issued against him for allegedly defiling a 17-year-old girl.

Mr Elly Maate, the Police Spokesperson for Kigezi region said that they did not see this coming since Musinguzi had responded positively to the summons, adding that they were left in utter shock when the incident happened.

Mr Maate said the detectives had not bothered to disarm Musinguzi since he had responded to the summons and was cooperative while recording a statement. Maate, however, wonders why Musinguzi decided to end his life yet the matter was still under investigations.