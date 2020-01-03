Uganda deports South African singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Ugandan authorities have deported legendary South African musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka.

She was slated to perform at the Enkuuka yo Omwaka (end of year concert) in the capital Kampala.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga on Tuesday said that the artiste did not have a work permit.

“A security task team in close coordination with immigration has today afternoon escorted Ms Mhinga commonly known as Yvonne Chaka Chaka to Entebbe international airport where she boarded her next immediate flight to South Africa through Kigali Rwanda after her ordinary visa was cancelled by immigration officials after realising that she had come to perform at one of the end of year concerts…” said Enanga.

Mr Enanga added that the Umqombothi hit-maker had been advised to apply for a working visa instead.

However, other sources say her deportation is linked to her association with firebrand musician cum politician Bobi Wine and had rejected a demand to stay away from political messages at the concert.