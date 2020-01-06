Bobi Wine arrested as police disrupt his consultative meeting

Police are yet to explain why they arrested People Power movement leader, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine and several leaders of the group on Monday.

The arrest was effected as police fired teargas and live bullets to disrupt a consultative meeting that was organised by Bobi Wine.

Bobi Wine and his team have been detained at Kasangati Police station.

The meeting was scheduled to take place at Our Lady of Good Counsel Secondary School, Gayaza in Kyadondo East.

Bobi Wine is the area member of Parliament.

The Gayaza meeting was part of Bobi Wine’s nationwide consultation phase where he intends to inform the electorate about his manifesto ahead of the 2021 general elections.