Journalists arrested, ordered to delete footage of Bobi Wine’s arrest

An NBS Television journalist and several other members of the press have been briefly detained as they covered the standoff between Kyadondo East legislator Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine and police.

Police deployed heavily before firing live bullets and tear gas in Gayaza where Kyagulanyi intended to hold his first presidential consultative meeting following a go-ahead from the Uganda Electoral Commission in December 2019.

Police arrested Kyagulanyi as he tried to make his way to Our Lady of Good Counsel, Gayaza Parish where the meeting was scheduled to happen.

NBS Television photo and video journalist Edward Kisekka was arrested by plain-clothed security personnel. He was covering the progress of Kyagulanyi and his supporters alongside Nation Media Group’s Arnold Sseremba and Radio Simba’s Ssematimba Bwejire.

The journalists were later released from custody and Kisekka told Nile Post that he was forced to delete footage showing Kyagulanyi’s arrest.

“They ordered me to delete footage of the arrest but I have been released,” Kisekka told Nile Post.

Police is yet to come out with a statement on the matter.

We shall keep you posted.