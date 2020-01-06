UNRA gifts Museveni former school, Ntare, with tarmac roads

The Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) has launched the construction of tarmac roads within the historical Mbarara based Ntare School, Nile Post has confirmed.

Ntare School is a residential all-boys’ secondary school located in Mbarara District, Southwestern Uganda.

Some of its most prominent alumni are presidents Yoweri Museveni and Paul Kagame of Rwanda.

The school had first announced on its twitter handle that UNRA has now allocated 2km of tarmac to the school and construction started immediately.

“Today, the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) has officially launched the construction of tarmac roads within Ntare school. UNRA has allocated 2km of tarmac to the school and its entire community is grateful for this great achievement,” The school said in a tweet.

Speaking to Nile Post in a phone interview, Allan Ssempebwa the Media Relations Manager at UNRA confirmed the development but said that it is part of the access roads that they are working on in Mbarara.

Ssempebwa said, “UNRA is currently upgrading Mbarara town roads and the access road to Ntare School is one of those that were identified. Cabinet passed a resolution that all access roads to government institutions were UNRA undertakes works, should be worked on and Mbarara is one of those.”

Ssempebwa added that this is not the first school that UNRA will be working on. He said that UNRA upgraded access roads to Kako Senior Secondary School in Masaka, Wanyage Girls and Kira College Butiki among other government institutions.

Ssempebwa said also said that by making upgrades, UNRA is doing part of its work.