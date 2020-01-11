Arsenal without banned Aubameyang: Which Premier League team is most reliant on top scorer?

Mikel Arteta must prepare for life without the man who has scored 48.2 per cent of Arsenal’s Premier League goals following Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s red card on Saturday.

The Gabon international, who netted for the 14th time on Saturday, will miss the Gunners’ next three top-flight fixtures having been dismissed following a VAR review for a late challenge on Crystal Palace midfielder Max Meyer.

Only Southampton’s Danny Ings has been more pivotal to his team in 2019-20, but how reliant are the rest of the Premier League clubs on their top scorer?

We crunched the numbers after Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Palace to find out.

All stats are prior to the 1500 kick-offs on Saturday:

Southampton: Danny Ings – 13 of 25 goals (52 per cent)

Arsenal: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 14 of 29 goals (48.2 per cent)

Norwich: Teemu Pukki – 9 of 22 goals (40.9 per cent)

Manchester United: Marcus Rashford – 12 of 32 goals (37.5 per cent)

Leicester: Jamie Vardy – 17 of 46 goals (36.9 per cent)

Chelsea: Tammy Abraham – 12 of 36 goals (33.3 per cent); Everton: Dominic Calvert-Lewin – 8 of 24 goals (33.3 per cent); Burnley: Chris Wood – 8 of 24 goals (33.3 per cent)

Tottenham: Harry Kane – 11 of 36 goals (30.5 per cent)

Crystal Palace: Jordan Ayew: 6 of 20 goals (30 per cent); Bournemouth: Harry Wilson – 6 of 20 goals (30 per cent)

Brighton and Hove Albion: Neal Maupay – 7 of 25 goals (28 per cent)

Wolves: Raul Jimenez – 8 of 30 goals (26.6 per cent)

Newcastle United: Jonjo Shelvey – 5 of 20 goals (25 per cent)

West Ham: Sebastien Haller – 6 of 25 goals (24 per cent)

Watford: Gerard Deulofeu – 4 of 17 goals (23. 5 per cent)

Liverpool: Sadio Mane – 11 of 49 goals (22.4 per cent)

Aston Villa: Jack Grealish – 6 of 27 goals (22.2 per cent)

Sheffield United: Lys Mousset – 5 of 24 goals (20.8 per cent)

Manchester City: Raheem Sterling – 11 of 56 goals (19.6 per cent)