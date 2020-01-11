Bagyenda, two others to defend themselves in the murder of MUBS student

Brian Bagyenda, the man implicated in the murder of a MUBS student Enid Mwijukye and his co-accused have a case to answer, the High Court in Kampala has ruled.

Bagyenda and two others; Innocent Bainomugisha a cleaner and Vincent Rwahwire a casual labourer allegedly murdered Ms Mwijukye on January 4th 2017 at Njobe Road in Nakawa Division in Kampala District.

Justice Moses Kazibwe of the High Court on Friday ruled that Bagyenda and his co-accused have to defend themselves against the evidence produced to court by the 16 prosecution witnesses, who include detectives, medical doctors, pathologists and the relatives of the deceased who pinned the accused of murdering Twijukye in Bagyenda’s home before dumping her body in a swamp in Namanve Mukono District.

The Judge further fixed January 14th, 2020 as the date for the accused to start defending themselves and further remanded them until such date.

Meanwhile, the accused’s lawyer told the court that during the defence hearing, Bagyenda will present his sister Jane Francis Nantamu and Dr Brian Mutamba a Psychiatrist at Butabika Hospital as his witnesses.