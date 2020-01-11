Museveni launches Sukulu fertilisers distributed UPDF business wing, NEC

Speaking at the launch, Museveni applauded NEC for the initiative.

Brig. Moses Ddiba Sentongo, the NEC Deputy Executive Director, who represented Lt. Gen. James Mugira, the Managing Director said the fertilizers produced in Tororo and distributed by the army business wing conform to the required standards noting that this will help boost agriculture in various parts of the country.

“These highest quality fertilisers are also at the lowest prices obtainable in this part of the world,” Brig. Ssentongo said, adding that this will help solve the problem of the cheap but adulterated fertilizer substitutes on the Ugandan market.

He noted that currently, the country consumes 70,000 tons of fertilizer per year which is serviced by existing importers and blenders whereas sugar companies that contribute 30% of the annual consumption have established running supply contracts with large multinational manufacturers making it an uphill task for NEC to sell the 100,000 tons of fertilisers that the factory in Tororo produces.

“I ask the president to champion the drive of creating demand for the fertilisers within the NAADS and Operation Wealth Creation programs by creating a budget line for fertilizers in support of the investment,” Brig. Ssentongo said.

He also asked Museveni to ensure implementation of the Buy Uganda, Build Uganda Initiative by directing government institutions, ministries and departments who are the biggest fertiliser consumers to buy from them.

The National Enterprise Corporation recently signed an off-taker agreement with by Chinese company, Guangzhou Dongsong Energy Group limited in Tororo district as the sole distributor of the Sukulu fertilizers.

The fertiliser manufacturing plant in Tororo has a production capacity of 300,000 tons whereas Uganda’s average consumption is less than 100,000 tons whereas Kenya has a consumption capacity of up to 800,000 tons.

According to officials, so far, 5000 tons of all types of fertilisers including Rock phosphate, inorganic fertilisers, water-soluble fertilisers, organic fertilisers and crop-specific fertilisers have been sold.