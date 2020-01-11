Obote’s brother dies at 96

Aged 96, Akaki died Friday morning of natural causes. According to family members, he died peacefully at his home in Akokoro, Apac district. His nephew, Jimmy Akena, said Akaki had been unwell for the last three months. “We have been in and out of the hospital for the last two to three months,” he said. Asked about the cause of death, Akena said it had not yet been established by Friday since he had just died that morning. Akena revealed that Akaki will be buried in Akokoro, where his brother, Obote, was also laid to rest.

Obote died on October 10, 2005, of kidney failure in a hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa, where he had been admitted and he was buried at his home in Akokoro. Obote had spent many years in exile in Zambia from where he was moved to South Africa for medication. Akena explained that the family was yet to converge and come up with burial arrangements, adding that they were working on the programme. “We will decide the burial date after we have converged as a family.” While Obote loathed President Yoweri Museveni, Akaki supported him and he has on several occasions campaigned for him in Lango sub-region. In 2004, while Obote was still in exile in Zambia, he claimed that Museveni had killed their father, Stanley Opeto.