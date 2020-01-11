Police charge MP Ssekikubo

Police in Masaka Sub-region has slapped charges of assault, inciting violence and malicious damage to property against Lwemiyaga County, MP Theodore Ssekikubo.

The maverick ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) legislator was arrested Friday morning amid a scuffle between police and herdsmen in Lwemiyaga who attempted to forcefully enter Lwemiyaga cattle market and sell their cows.

In the ensuing melee, the police under the command of Masaka Regional Police Commander, Mr Enock Abaine intercepted the group, arrested Mr Ssekikubo and six other herdsmen, bundled them on a police pick-up. The six herdsmen were taken to Sembabule Police Station while Ssekikubo was locked up at Masaka Central Police Station where they spent a night. The police had a week earlier closed the market on the guidance of district veterinary officials following a reported outbreak of the foot-and-mouth disease in the area.

According to Mr Paul Kangave, the southern regional police spokesperson, the MP will be arraigned in court on Monday to face charges preferred against him.



“Mr Ssekikubo has been on a warrant of arrest for prior offences committed including organising a mob to assault vendors supplying milk to dairies in the area last Friday and as it stands now, the Mp will be arraigned into court together with six other suspects on Monday unless otherwise,” he said.



Attempts by Buyaga West MP Barnabas Tinkasimire to secure bail for Ssekikubo on Friday evening failed after all police bosses reportedly ignored his telephone calls. By Saturday noon, Ssekikubo was still in police cells at Masaka Central Police Station.