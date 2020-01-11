Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II recognizes Bulemeezi FC achievement

On Thursday, His majesty the Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi visited Bulemeezi to congratulate Bulemeezi FC following their victory late last year when they won the Masaza Cup in finals against Busiro.

It is the first time in the history of Masaza tournament, Kabaka to award a particular team.

At 12:13 pm Kabaka arrived at his palace in Bamunanika whereafter he walked through a happy crowd of people drumming, chanting and whistling. Kabaka then checked on his “Amakula” offerings from people presented to him by the new Kangaawo Ronald.

Kabaka Mutebi at 12:23 pm entered Bamunanika playground in chants and drumming by his people and was welcomed by the Katikiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga.

In his package, Kabaka said that the young people should use their talents for unity and in this way to fight the spread of HIV/AIDS.

Kabaka awarded Bulemeezi FC with glass Prisms to the team players and the team official management.

Katikiro Mayiga in his speech urged Bulemeezi to focus on discipline among the team players, supporters, coaches and the funders.

Katikiro Mayiga added that Bulemeezi should protect Kabaka’s land in Bamunanika as well as his palace.

Among the people who attended the celebrations include; State Minister for Higher Education in the Ugandan Cabinet Dr John Chrysestom Muyingo, current National Treasurer of Uganda’s ruling party (NRM) Rose Nayanja Nsereko, Luwero woman MP Lillian Nakate Segujja, former Minister without portfolio Abdul Nadduli and ministers from Buganda kingdom.

At half past, two Kabaka left the ground escorted by his happy crowd of people, Katikiro and Minister JC Muyingo.

Bulemeezi FC took the Masaza cup finals winning against Busiro towards the end of last. year at Namboole stadium.