Sudan reopens airspace after revolt quelled

Sudan has reopened its airspace, the head of the sovereign council said on Wednesday, while the army said two soldiers were killed and four injured in quelling a revolt by former security agents linked to toppled ruler Omar al-Bashir.

The violence was the biggest confrontation yet between the old guard and supporters of the new administration, which helped topple Bashir in April after 30 years in power.

In a speech early on Wednesday, the sovereign council head, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, vowed never to allow any coup to take place and added that the army was in control of all intelligence buildings.

“All headquarters are under the army’s control, and the airspace is now open,” al-Burhan said.

The former security agents fought soldiers in the capital, Khartoum, for hours until government forces quelled the revolt late on Tuesday, residents and a military source said.

“What happened on Tuesday is a revolt,” Mohamed Othman al-Hussein, the army chief of staff, said on Wednesday.