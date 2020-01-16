Minister says Bobi Wine is an asset, the government will give him security

The minister of state for Internal Affairs Obiga Kania yesterday told MPs on the committee of Defence and Internal Affairs that the government had taken extra steps to protect Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine, the leader of People Power and MP Kyadondo East.

Kania said ever since Kyagulanyi declared his presidential ambitions, it has become the duty of government to ensure that nobody hurts him.

“It is the duty of security right now to see where Bobi Wine is. Whether they do it overtly or covertly, they must do it because Bobi Wine is an asset in this country. when he reaches the point of nomination that is when the IGP will come in and say now “you must be surrounded with this security, you cannot sleep in such and such a place,” Kania said.

Kania’s response followed a question from Butambala MP, Muhammed Muwanga Kivumbi, who expressed fear about Kyagulanyi’s security.

Kania said when someone expresses interest in a certain category of the office like that of the president as Kyagulanyi has done, the state takes over his or her security.

He said: “Actually your security is no longer your own personal responsibility. All these people who are going to be presidential candidates, we must insist they must get security. The reason is simple…anybody can hurt them for different reasons not because they are bad but because someone wants to create a bad image for the government. Someone can hurt a presidential candidate because they want to cause chaos.