Security tight as MP Ssekikubo appears in court

Police at Masaka police central station have deployed more officers to provide security as Lwemiyaga MP Theodore Ssekikubo appears in court today.

Mr. Ssekikubo was rearrested yesterday by police from his home in Lwemiyaga for allegedly inciting violence last week, according to Mr. Paul Kangave, the southern police spokesperson.

Several supporters of the MP spent the night at Masaka CPS in solidarity with him.

Prior to the arrest, Mr. Ssegoona said over 20 policemen on two patrol vehicles first surrounded the home to deny him an escape route.

“He [Ssekikubo] was besieged by over 20 police men at his home while addressing his voters before he was brutally arrested and bundled him into a waiting saloon car,” the MP’s lawyer, Mr. Medard Lubega Ssegoona told Daily Monitor on Wednesday.



Mr. Ssekikubo was first arrested on Friday on grounds that he allegedly mobilized residents to defy a livestock quarantine, re-opened livestock markets and incited violence against law enforcement officers in Sembabule.

Police had a week earlier closed the market following a reported outbreak of the foot-and-mouth disease in the area.

However, the MP said it was a deliberate ploy by the government to compel farmers to sell off their livestock at a giveaway price in markets in the neighboring districts that are already manipulated by a section of businessmen in the region.