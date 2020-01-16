UGX 5b allocated to build Kyankwanzi block

The government has commenced construction a five billion shillings administration block and a VVIP dormitory at the National Leadership Institute (NALI), Kyankwanzi.

Over 100 UPDF engineering brigade crew has been deployed to do construction exercise expected to be completed by December 2020.

While commissioning the construction exercise, Minister for Presidency Esther Mbayo called for a mega transformation of the NALI into an international leadership training institute.

“If something is to be called a National Institute it must have some values and the parameters are there to measure. So if we don’t measure that, we are not worthy to be called a national institute. So our wish is to turn NALI into what it deserves and this is just the beginning of the beginning,” Mbayo emphasized.

Mbayo challenged the UPDF engineering brigade to put to good use the allocated 5 billion shillings during the construction exercise.

An artistic impression of what the block will look like

“The five billion is very little but it is better than nothing. We have agreed that it should do something which we have started today but after we should be telling the public, taxpayers that this is where the funds are going. Before we ask for more funding we must show where we put the five billion’” Minister Mbayo added.

The NALI Commandant Brig General David Kasura said the construction of the structure was contracted to the UPDF engineering brigade and assured the public that they are to account for every resource spent while doing the job.

“We need to improve this infrastructure so that it becomes easy for people to study. If the infrastructure is not good, it doesn’t invalidate what you’re teaching but it makes it that harder for people to focus on what they are learning if the infrastructure is not up to the standard,” said Brig. Gen Kasura.

As per the plans, the administration block will house a lecture hall able to hold over 300 people, the dormitory will accommodate over 80 VIPs and have parking for 120 vehicles.

NALI was established to offer leadership skills nationals irrespective of the social, political affiliation.