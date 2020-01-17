61 arrested as UNEB withholds results of 1,500 PLE candidates,

Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) has withheld results of 1,512 candidates who sat for the 2019 Primary Leaving Examination (PLE).

“This is much lower than the 3,346 withheld in 2018 PLE. Schools whose results are withheld will be notified through their District Inspectors of Schools,” the UNEB executive secretary Mr. Daniel Odongo said while releasing the results in Kampala on Friday.



Mr. Odongo said that although the examination was conducted smoothly, cases of malpractice in some schools were reported.

According to him, the schools and affected candidates will be given a fair hearing.



He said malpractice was manifested in the form of cases of external assistance given to candidates by third parties inside the examination rooms and because of this, about 61 people were arrested.

“There were several instances of fake papers circulated prior to the exams and 61 people have since been arrested from various parts of the country,” Mr. Odongo said.

The results will be uploaded on the Portal. However, District and Municipal Inspectors of School can collect hard copies of the results from UNEB offices at Ntinda beginning January 17, 2020, at 3.00 p.m.

“Parents, candidates, and well-wishers are informed that the Board will not issue any results at the headquarters. They are therefore advised to utilize SMS services on mobile networks which will post results of candidates on their mobile sets instantly.