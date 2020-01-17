MC Kats escapes from rehab, after attempting suicide

Celebrated events Master of Ceremonies and NBS TV’s After5 show presenter Edwin Katamba commonly known as MC Kats is missing from a rehab facility where he had been check-in days ago.

According to sources, the pencil-thin events’ host clambered the walls of the facility in an earlier attempt at committing suicide, before realizing he could actually escape as well.

In a video by social media blogger Ashburg Kato, Kats is seen standing atop a wall fence of the facility and summoning for help.

“I am not coming down, call whoever you want to call and I am not scared,” Kats waves off pleas from one of the well-wishers beseeching him to come down.

He then raises an alarm: “I need help; these people have taken me when I have done nothing. I am tired of this place.”

MC Kats was checked into rehab according to his fellow employee at Next Media, Tuff B.

“MC Kats has been taken into rehab and its a well-wisher on this one,” Revealed Tuff B during his Saturday afternoon NBS KURT show.

Kats had started speaking wrong-headedly, on many times causing the public to wonder if he was indeed mentally sound. The MC first caused a stir when he publicly revealed he was HIV/Aids positive.

Sources also indicate that the feeble events’ host tried to commit suicide at the facility, but chose the safer option of escape.