Big Eye to only perform on NRM Events

Singer Ibrahim Mayanja alias Big Eye has vowed not to make any further public appearances. Big Eye said that he will only be performing at National Resistance Movement (NRM) events until further notice.

The singer was on Friday last week subjected to what he terms as violence when a section of revelers at Spice Diana’s Freedom City concert pelted him with bottles while hurling insults. This was the second time that Big Eye was forced off stage having found himself in a similar situation while performing at Uganda Museum earlier this month.

According to a statement from Big Music, an entertainment firm that he owns, Big Eye has resolved not to perform at any event that is not organized by the ruling NRM.

“With due concern, we shall not be performing at any forthcoming events in regards to the violence put against our artiste (Big Eye) for expressing his free political right in our beloved country Uganda,” the statement reads.

He added, “The artiste will be making public performances at only NRM events/ campaigns until further notice. Other updates and changes shall follow.”

Big Eye’s tormentors accuse him of supporting President Museveni and according to comments on social media, they also accuse him of betraying Ugandans by his support.

Several other artists who publicly support the NRM like Catherine Kusasira, Bebe Cool among others have also been pelted with bottles in the recent past.