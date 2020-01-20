MPs Ssebulime, Babirye set for divorce

Court has allowed the dissolution of a 17-months marriage between Members of Parliament (MPs) Judith Babirye and Paul Musoke Ssebulime on grounds of cruelty.

Justice Olive Mukwaya Kazaarwe of the High Court Family Division heard the divorce application filed by Buikwe North MP, Mr. Ssebulime against his partner Babirye, who is the Buikwe District Woman MP.

Mr. Ssebulime and Babirye were married under customary law in July 2018 in Kampala and do not have children.

Justice Kazaarwe held that there was no evidence to refute that a ceremony to celebrate a customary marriage between the two MPs took place.

The court ruled that Mr. Ssebulime gave a detailed account of what he perceived as Babirye’s cruel actions towards him which caused him to suffer mental and psychological torture.

“It was the contention the respondent (Babirye) has acted in a manner that shows no respect to the petitioner. There was a denial of conjugal rights, isolation of the petitioner from his social interactions with the community and the long unexplained absences without communication all served to cause the petitioner distress,” the court heard.