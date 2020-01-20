One Ugandan, 2 Rwandans shot dead in Rwanda

A Ugandan national, resident of Kabingo Village Chahafi parish Murora Sub-county in Kisoro District was on Saturday night shot and killed at Kumugu Trading Centre, Musanze District in Rwanda, about three kilometres away from the Ugandan border.

Mr Hadard Nkunzimana, the sub-county chairperson, identified the deceased as Teojen Ndagijimana, 26, who was shot together with his Rwandan cousins.

“Two Rwandans, Erike Biizimana and Emmanuel Mbabazi on Saturday crossed into Uganda to visit their relatives in Kabingo village through the ungazzeted border entry of Kabingo Trading Centre and on return, their cousin Ndagijimana opted to escort them. After crossing into Rwanda for about 3km at Kumugu Trading Centre in Musanze District of Rwanda, they were shot dead by Rwandan security officials that suspected them to have been smugglers. The incident happened at about 9 pm,” Mr Nkunzimana said.

He added that he was trying to verify information that the trio was smuggling bales of second-hand clothes from Uganda to Rwanda.

Mr Nkunzimana said the relatives of the murdered Rwandans informed their relatives in Uganda who later informed local authorities about the incident.

Mr Nkunzimana warned against acts of mob justice, saying it was against the Ugandan and international laws.