Police stop FDC anniversary celebrations

Police in Mbale District has blocked an attempt by Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party leaders to hold a public rally at Mpumudde grounds in Namakwekwe ward, Mbale Municipality.

The public rally was an attempt to celebrate the party’s 15th anniversary. FDC marked 15 years in existence on December 16, last year.

Mr. Hassan Birigwa, the FDC National Chairperson, Ms. Margaret Wokuri, the FDC Mbale chairperson, Mr. Jack Wamanga Wamai, Mbale Municipality MP, and other leaders were meant to address their supporters at the rally.

However, Ms and another unidentified person were arrested and taken to Mbale Central Police station.

Elgon police spokesperson Mr. Robert Tukei, says, the celebrations were blocked because the Inspector General of Police has not granted them permission to hold the rally.

They wrote to the IGP attaching a letter from Deputy General Secretary notifying us that they were to have a meeting today in Mpummude grounds, the IGP has not written back to them to give them security and guidelines on how to go with the event.