Inter to increase the offer in a bid to seal Eriksen deal

Inter are reportedly “confident” of finally sealing a deal for Christian Eriksen.

The Serie A title hopefuls are said to be preparing an improved offer as they seek to tempt Tottenham into selling the midfielder this month.

On Monday, Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio confirmed an official bid had been lodged with the London club.

TOP STORY – INTER BACK IN FOR ERIKSEN

The chase for wantaway midfielder Eriksen could come to an end when Inter increase their proposal to €15million (£12.8m) plus add-ons.

The Guardian suggests Tottenham will soon have another offer to contemplate after rejecting the Nerazzurri’s previous approach, which involved an initial €10m (£8.5m) sum.

Eriksen, also linked with Manchester United, is due to become a free agent at the end of the season.

ROUND-UP

– Ashley Young has arrived, Eriksen could be close and Inter’s raid on English football is not finished there. Victor Moses has been pictured in Milan and Sky Sport Italia claims the Chelsea wide man will undergo a medical on Tuesday.

– Eriksen’s future is not Tottenham’s only cause for concern. According to the Daily Mail, Danny Rose and manager Jose Mourinho were involved in a “heated exchange” on Sunday after the left-back took issue with his omission from the squad that draw 0-0 at Watford.

– Chelsea has made inquiries about Edinson Cavani and is ready to rival Atletico Madrid for the Paris Saint-Germain striker’s signature, reports the Telegraph.

– LaLiga champions Barcelona admire Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang more than the other center-forwards on their shortlist of potential signings, says Mundo Deportivo.

– Bayern Munich is hunting a new right-back and have identified Real Madrid defender Alvaro Odriozola as a strong candidate to fill the problem position, reports Sky Sports Germany.