Parliament resumes today

The long-awaited Parliamentary sittings are expected to resume today after a one-month recess for legislators.

The sitting that will be the first in 2020 will focus on the ongoing national budget framework paper for the financial year 2020/2021.

For two consecutive times, the office of clerk to Parliament has been postponing the Parliamentary sittings without giving clear reasons for the postponement.

Inside information indicates that the postponement was a result of the two speakers Rebecca Kadaga and her Deputy Jacob Oulanyah being out of the country with no one to chair the parliamentary sessions.

The acting director of Communication and Public Affairs at Parliament Hellen Kawesa explained that during today’s session, there will be a marathon of sittings to process the business of Parliament.

She said they want to create enough time for legislators to participate in their party primaries and the general elections of 2021.

Some of the legislators also disclosed what the sittings should focus on during this session of Parliament.

Opposition MPs said last week that they intend to spend a night in the Parliamentary chambers after the speaker’s adjournment protesting the increasing threats on the lives of some MPs.