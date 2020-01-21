Suspect collapses and dies in court

Business at the High Court in Mbale District in eastern Uganda temporarily came to a standstill after a suspect collapsed and died in the holding cells.

Simon Mayuya, 54, a resident of Mutimba village Buyobo Sub County in Sironko District collapsed on Monday and died moments before he was rushed to the hospital.

Mayuya had been remanded to Maluku prisons for six months on charges of attempted murder.

He was accused of trying to kill his cousin who had employed him as a truck driver.

Mayuya’s lawyer, David Moli said his client had been suffering from a spinal fracture, which he sustained in a car accident before he was arrested and remanded to prison.

Mr. Moli added that when his client’s condition started to deteriorate, he requested the court to have him transferred from the prisons to a decent hospital where he could have access to better treatment before returning to court.