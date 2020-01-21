The UK-AFRICA INVEST SUMMIT KICKS OFF

Museveni held talks with Johnson during the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London, yesterday.

“I thank the Prime Minister for the invitation. Like I told him in our bilateral meeting, Uganda is ready to receive British investors, given the immense business opportunities in the Pearl of Africa,” Museveni said in a tweet.

Museveni noted that opportunities for investment exist in agriculture, services, tourism, and dairy sector, ICT, among others.

“We have greatly upgraded our infrastructure to support investment. We have sufficient electricity, a skilled workforce, fair tariffs, good roads, etc.”

I am glad that in his speech, the Prime Minister indicated that our products, including Uganda’s beef, would find its way onto the dining tables of post-Brexit Britain. Our position has always been balanced trade that benefits all parties,