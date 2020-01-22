Besigye arrested in Jinja

Police in Jinja has arrested former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president Dr. Kizza Besigye.

Dr. Besigye was intercepted at the new Nile Bridge and arrested alongside the councilor for Bugembe Town as they led a procession to Busoga One FM radio for a talk show.

Mr. Augustine Ojobile, the secretary for FDC’s electoral commission said Dr. Besigye was also expected to visit the building that collapsed in Jinja Town opposite Madhvan Market.

This is the second time in three days that Dr. Besigye is being arrested in Jinja.

On Monday, the four-time presidential contender was arrested in Jinja Town and detained at Nalufenya Police Station. Other FDC party leaders including Mr. Amuriat were also arrested in Soroti and later released.

They were accused of holding illegal activities without seeking authorization from the police force.



Dr. Besigye, while responding to his arrest on his Twitter handle, said they were taken out of Nalufenya Police Station and driven under tight security to his residential area, Kasangati in Wakiso District.

“Abusing our rights will be very costly for the NRM junta. No turning back. This is 2020, the year Ugandans must do everything to regain their rights, ahead of the next election. Without rights, Ugandans have no vote. This is our message to FDC’s 15 years,” Dr. Besigye said.