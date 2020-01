TV presenters Mc Kats and Douglas Lwanga have been friends for a long time.

The troubled NBS TV presenter is actually closer to Douglas Lwanga than most of his family members.

However, It seems their relationship might finally come to an end soon.

MC Kats accuses Douglas Lwanga of not being loyal. He was among the people that spearheaded the campaign to take him to rehab.

MC Kats expressed his disappointment in Douglas while at Pastor Wilson Bugembe’s home.