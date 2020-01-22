Greece elects a first woman president

Greece’s parliament on Wednesday elected the first woman president in the country’s history, a senior judge with expertise in environmental and constitutional law.

A cross-party majority of 261 of the 294 MPs voted in favor of 63-year-old Ekaterini Sakellaropoulou, parliament chief Costas Tassoulas said.

“Ekaterini Sakellaropoulou has been elected president of the republic,” Tassoulas said.

The new president, until now the head of Greece’s top administrative court, the Council of State, will take her oath of office on March 13, he added.

She will take over from Prokopis Pavlopoulos, whose five-year term ends in March.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who personally nominated Sakellaropoulou, called her an “outstanding” judge whose candidacy “unites all Greeks.”