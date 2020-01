Singer Rema Namakula officially broke up with long-time lover Eddy Kenzo last year which caused media explosion

A lot has been reported on social media on whether the two are still friends.

Kenzo cleared the air in a recent interview on NBS TV starting that he is ready to share a stage with Rema.

The “Jubilation” hitmaker is ready to put the past behind and move on to a new chapter in his life.