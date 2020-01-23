Adventists meet for gospel work celebrations

Hundreds of people from all over the world will from January 29 to February 1, 2020, converge at Mandela National Stadium Namboole for a 4-day Mission Extravaganza 2020.

While the majority of attendees will be members and friends of the world Adventist Church, there will be delegates that will represent sister Unions, fields and the General Conference of the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

The Archbishop of the SDA Church in Uganda Dr. Daniel Matte s told a news conference on Wednesday that the Kampala 2020 Mission Extravaganza festival will run under the theme: Arise and shine.

The festival is mainly about spiritual renewal through praise, prayer, and worship; community service through: helping the needy, promotion of health through blood donation health checkups and simple treatments, promotion of healthy lifestyles and counseling among others.

The event will also feature high profile talks and workshops on marriage and family life renewal, business skills and personal bible study.

The event will give participants opportunities to network with others and also help participants to celebrate our cultural diversity.

There will be various exhibitions showing the services and ministries of the Seventh-day Advents Church and its members.