Balam & King Micheal crash over NRM funding

Music promoter Balaam Barugahare has accused King Micheal of turning into a beggar instead of working hard like other musicians.

He says the singer is addicted to gambling and has no financial discipline.

Balaam is not happy that King Micheal is asking for another bailout from the President after receiving Ugx 30 million in cash.

According to Balaam, the “Kiri Kitya” hitmaker is painting a bad picture for the ruling party. The singer believes that Balaam’s sole motive is to block him from accessing the President.