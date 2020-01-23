Former Lwengo Woman MP Nakabira laid to rest

It was a sombre mood at Kibengo Village, Mateete Sub- County in Sembabule District on Wednesday evening as hundreds of people turned up for the burial of former Lwengo District Woman MP Gertrude Lubega Nakabira.

Ms. Nakabira, 57 died last Sunday morning at Nsambya hospital after battling cancer.

Masaka Diocese Bishop Emeritus John Baptist Kaggwa who led the requiem mass asked people to always seek to improve their faith and be ready to meet the creator.

Bishop Kaggwa described Nakabira as an extremely God-fearing person and a focused politician for serving the country beyond self.

“I challenge all lawmakers to learn from Nakabira. She was strong in whatever she believed in even when it against her political party’s position,” the bishop said.

Her place of burial had earlier sparked off a major disagreement between her family members.