Radio’s burial place to turn into a tourist site

The tomb of pop singer Mowzey Radio will turn into a tourist site as the family develops it into a lasting attraction in honor of the singer’s life and works.

On February 1, the family will open the burial place to the public while marking two years after the celebrated crooner and songwriter passed on.

After an illustrious music career that spanned over a decade, Mowzey Radio died on February 1, 2018, at Case Hospital, Kampala, a week after he sustained injuries in a bar brawl in Entebbe.

With a couple of hit singles and many songwriting credits, he was best known as one half of the music duo, Radio and Weasel under the Goodlyfe crew.

The day is expected to attract the singer’s fans and fellow artists. Some of the singer’s personal belongings will be displayed in his mausoleum, complemented with a flat-screen playing his music videos back to back.

The day will have the singer’s music played by a deejay, on top of playback requests of his songs from fans. Artistes among the visitors will perform Radio’s songs. There will also be merchandise in commemoration of the singer, including C.Ds, T-shirts, Caps and key holders.

The family has requested all fans and friends to forward pictures that were taken with Mowzey Radio, saying they will be displayed in a certain slot in the Mausoleum.