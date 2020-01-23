Vipers sack head coach & entire technical team

Vipers sports club Thursday announced that they had fired head coach Edward Golola and his entire technical team.

“The club would like to thank Golola and his team for their work during their time at Vipers SC and to wish them success in the future. A caretaker technical team will be appointed until the end of the current season, while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time coach,” a statement posted on the club’s website on Thursday read in part.

The development comes just hours after Kajjansi United forced Vipers, their more established neighbors, out of Uganda Cup.

The result, coupled with Friday’s 1-0 league home loss to SC Villa as well as a series of unconvincing performances had left Golola and Richard Wasswa under pressure as they tried to avoid another sacking.

In July last year, Golola returned to the club for his third stint at the helm having served as an assistant coach to Portuguese tactician Miguel Da Costa (2017-2018) and Kenyan Michael Nam Ouma (half 2019).

He had also served as the club coach between 2009-2011 and 2014-2015.

Golola replaced Ouma whose 6-month contract expired in June 2019 and was not renewed.

The sacked technical team members include Ram Nyakana Mpuga (fitness coach), Edward Ssali (second assistant coach), Mathius Kassagga (physiotherapist) and Moses Oloya as goalkeeping coach who were also reappointed last year.