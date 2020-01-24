Gender minister: limited funding of the apprenticeship program

The minister of Gender, Labor and Social Development (MGLSD), Mwesigwa Rukutana, has decried a lack of enough money towards funding the apprenticeship program that was recently rolled out by the government.

Rukutana made the remarks while addressing district/municipal education officers and Labor officers from 134 districts across the country.

Rukutana noted that the apprenticeship program is meant to bridge the gap between school and work and so far 210 graduates have benefited from this program.

He said the government injects Shs 2bn annually into this program.

However, he said, this money is not enough.

Alex Asiimwe, a commissioner in the Gender Ministry, said Vision 2040 focuses on uplifting the country from dominantly a peasant society to a modern and prosperous one.

Asiimwe said countries that have developed have a big number of craftsmen, technicians and apprenticeship and thus the need for people, who are skilled and certified internationally.