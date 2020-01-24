Records are there to be broken – Guardiola not concerned by new Liverpool benchmarks

Pep Guardiola does not appear overly concerned by the prospect of Liverpool shattering Manchester City’s Premier League benchmarks, saying: “Records are there to be broken”.

City have won the Premier League under Guardiola in the past two seasons and, while they were pushed all the way by Liverpool the last term, the 2017-18 success was similar to the Reds’ current tilt in its dominance.

Guardiola’s side finished on a record 100 points, yet Liverpool have dropped only two points all season and look on course to surpass that total, while also troubling Arsenal’s 49-match unbeaten run from 2003-04.

Asked about the prospect of Liverpool claiming such records ahead of City’s FA Cup tie against Fulham, Guardiola said: “Yes, it can happen.

“Records are there to be broken. We broke it when someone said we couldn’t, and sooner or later it will be broken again. History speaks clearly about that.

“To beat Liverpool? It is not easy. They have found a way to win games.”

City welcomed back Aymeric Laporte for the first time since his August knee injury in midweek, playing 78 minutes against Sheffield United in the Premier League.

Guardiola is delighted to be able to call on his star center-back once more but again stated Laporte will not fix all of City’s problems.

“He was good [against Sheffield United],” Guardiola said. “He played a little bit more than 70 minutes for the first game.

“He played well, but he is not going to solve all the problems that we have. He is one more player that we have, and if we believe can use him, we will use him.

“He’s a guy who helps us to do our build-up easier, and when that happens, we lose fewer balls, we concede fewer counter-attacks and that’s why we are more stable. Basically it is that.

“He is a guy who is strong in the air, is fast, and has a special personality. His attributes help us to become a better team.”

Guardiola, who said City would not be training abroad during the upcoming mid-season break, preferring to stay at home, confirmed winger Leroy Sane is now the club’s only injury absence.

The return of Laporte would appear to see teenage defenders Eric Garcia and Taylor Harwood-Bellis moved further down the pecking order, but Guardiola does not anticipate either player going out on loan.

“It is impossible, Eric Garcia is not going to move,” he said. “Harwood-Bellis, we didn’t speak about that, but no. I think he is going to stay until the end of the season.

Maybe we need him for the second team. I don’t know if he has offers. If there came an offer from the Premier League, maybe we could consider it for his development as a player.