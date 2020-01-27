Bobi Wine rejects government security offer

Kyadondo East legislator and presidential hopeful Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu alias Bobi Wine has rejected the government’s offer to give him security saying that he can take charge of his own security with the help of Ugandans.

Recently, the minister of state for Internal Affairs Obiga Kania while addressing the Parliamentary Committee of Defence and Internal Affairs said that the government had taken extra steps to protect Kyagulanyi.

Kania argued that ever since Kyagulanyi declared his presidential ambitions, it has become the duty of government to ensure that nobody hurts him.

While meeting different groups of People Power supporters at his home in Magere on Saturday afternoon, Kyagulanyi scoffed off the minister’s comments saying that Ugandans will protect him and not the state.

Kyagulanyi tactfully asked the minister if he had already offered him the security and they started with Yasin Kawuma, his slain driver who was shot in Arua in August 2018.

He said: “I saw them saying that Bobi Wine will be given security by force, whether he wants it or not. Do you want to give me the security you gave Abiriga? Do you want to give me the same security that you gave the late Kirumira? Joan Kagezi? Did you give me the said security and it started with Yasin Kawuma?”

Kyagulanyi said that Uganda is a country where many people are killed with no traces of he killed them.

“You have a minister who can even call the President but she is also crying that they want to kill her. I have not heard them talking about giving her security,” Kyagulanyi said.

Kyagulanyi said that if the government is planning an attack against him, he is ready but they should know that Ugandans would rise to protect him.