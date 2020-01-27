Evariste Ndayishimiye as the sole candidate for Burundi ruling party

Burundi’s ruling party on Sunday appointed Maj Gen Evariste Ndayishimiye as their presidential candidate for the May elections.

“CNDD-FDD is not taught about democracy but we are teaching others what democracy is,” Mr. Ndayishimiye, the current secretary-general, said during the party’s congress in Gitega.

President Pierre Nkurunziza is expected to step aside after the end of this mandate. On June 7, 2018, he announced that he would not contest in this year’s general elections after serving his five-year term ending mid this year.

“When I took oath in 2015 in front of the National Assembly I said that this was my last term and again I said it in June 2018…A real man doesn’t change his words but lives and stands by his words,” President Nkurunziza said on Sunday.

Kenya’s ruling party Secretary General Raphael Tuju lauded the president for keeping his word on term limits.

You kept telling the international community that you will make a peaceful transition in Burundi…They didn’t believe in you but now I hope they do.