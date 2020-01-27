Govt lifts suspension of Middle East Consultants

The company was suspended on January 10, following complaints of several young people that the company took their money to deploy them, which was not done within the agreed time. While addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Centre in Kampala, the Director of Labour, Martin Wandera said the complainants demanded to have their money refunded while others still wished to be placed by the company.

“We brought the complainants and the company together and they signed a Memorandum of Understanding where the company agreed to refund the money they had received from the complainant,” he noted.

Wandera said Middle East Consultants paid 50% to the accounts of the concerned complainants and the other balance of 50% was paid by cheque. He noted that given the fact that the conditions that warranted the suspension had been addressed, in accordance with the migrant workers’ recruitment regulations, the Permanent Secretary lifted the suspension.

“They were suspended because there were certain challenges and as soon as they were addressed the suspension was lifted,” he added.