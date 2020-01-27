Museveni’s warning against early campaigns

This follows President Museveni’s caution to party members against engaging in early campaigns, to join the party’s top organ; the Central Executive Committee (CEC).

Mr Museveni, who is the party’s national chairperson, said people should not be quick to rush for positions but instead strive to understand the party’s ideology.

“When people heard that I had called for a conference, they started campaigning; when you go for Christmas you don’t go campaigning, you go for prayers,” Mr Museveni said.

“I called you here to help you know our ideology and prescription for the problems affecting our ordinary people,” he added.

Mr Oulanya and Foreign Affairs Minister Mr Sam Kutesa are some of the members who had so far expressed interest to stand for the positions of national Vice Chairperson northern and central regions respectively.