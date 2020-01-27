Vipers appoint Kajoba as new head coach

Kajoba, who will be deputized by Ibrahim Mugisha, said he is set for the task and promised to lead Vipers to their fourth league title.

Vipers owner Lawrence Mulindwa unveils Fred Kajoba as club chairman George Mulindwa (right) looks on. Picture By Mpalanyi Ssentongo

Fred Kajoba is the new Vipers Sports Club coach.

Club President Lawrence Mulindwa unveiled Kajoba on Sunday morning at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

“We expect him to bring attractive football and also fulfill the club’s dream of success,” stated Mulindwa.