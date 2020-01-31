Lt Gen Wilson Mbadi to lead probe team

The Deputy Chief of Defence Forces

will lead the investigations team that will inquire into the helicopter that crashed and killed Maj Naomi Karungi and cadet pilot Benon Wokala, Gen David Muhoozi, the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) said yesterday.

Maj Karungi and Wokalo were killed after a Jet Ranger AF302 went down on Tuesday at about 12pm in Butambala District as the duo flew back to Entebbe from Mubende District where they had gone for an airforce training exercise. Cadet Wokalo was under Maj Karungi’s supervision.

Addressing mourners during the requiem service of Maj Karungi at Church of the Resurrection in Bugolobi yesterday, Gen Muhoozi said the investigations team will be deputised by the Chief of Staff of the airforce, Brig Charles Okidi, among other members.

“We have put in place a board of inquiry it will be led by my deputy assisted by technical people, including the Chief of Staff who is a senior helicopter pilot,” Gen Muhoozi said.

“What we should do is ensure and establish that whatever should have been done to mitigate the risks of work shouldn’t happen,” he added.

Gen Muhoozi also asked the public to desist from speculations carried by social media, faulting the deceased for flying in bad weather.

“I remember one of the people who came here to speak about statements attributed to some people doubting her competence. I decry the sinking of morals among Ugandans who do not respect the dead, even people they don’t know about,” Gen Muhoozi said. Mr Moses Byarugaba, the brother of Maj Karungi, called for quick investigations.